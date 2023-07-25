Nextracker (NXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Nextracker to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.91 million. On average, analysts expect Nextracker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $42,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,912,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $27,287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $20,234,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

