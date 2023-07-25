Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,258 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,081 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BK opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

