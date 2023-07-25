Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,462 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,368 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EME opened at $190.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $192.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.86.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

