Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of VMC opened at $222.60 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

