Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) versus Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Critical Comparison

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Africa Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and Africa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 5 1 3.17 Africa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus target price of $44.89, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Africa Energy.

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Africa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 60.39% 86.66% 21.14% Africa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Africa Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 2.02 $773.24 million $15.12 2.46 Africa Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -4.80

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Africa Energy. Africa Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Africa Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp. in March 2015. Africa Energy Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

