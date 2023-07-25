Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.84. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.