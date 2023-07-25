NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.87.

NuVasive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NuVasive by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 289,913 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

