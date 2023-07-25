O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $26.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 455.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in O-I Glass by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O-I Glass by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $956,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OI opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. O-I Glass has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

