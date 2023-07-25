OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) PT Raised to $37.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OFG opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

