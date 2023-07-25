Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 7th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 47,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 92,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 132,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,061,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 231,045 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

