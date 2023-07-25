ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $115.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

