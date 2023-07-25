Oppenheimer Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $85.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.
AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Agilysys Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Transactions at Agilysys
In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
