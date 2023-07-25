O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $946.06.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $957.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $665.45 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $879.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.