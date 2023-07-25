Origin Bancorp (OBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

