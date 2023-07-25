Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,311 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,462 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $361.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,724,715 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

