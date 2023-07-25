Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 94,156 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 18,212.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,156 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.