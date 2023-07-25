Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,106 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 8.75% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.