Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $12.03 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4,217.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.93 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

