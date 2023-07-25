Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4,598.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trimble worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,931,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after buying an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trimble by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after buying an additional 1,391,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

