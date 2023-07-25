Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1,142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $337.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $371.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

