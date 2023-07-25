Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $11.48 Million in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,278,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 555.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 131,634 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.