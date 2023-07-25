Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,034 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4,015.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,497,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,957,000 after buying an additional 159,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL opened at $402.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.66.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.93.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

