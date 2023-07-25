Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

