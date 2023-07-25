Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.55 and a 200-day moving average of $296.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

