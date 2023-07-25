Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $240.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.22.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %
PANW opened at $243.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.69 and its 200-day moving average is $204.69. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.