Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $240.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

PANW opened at $243.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.69 and its 200-day moving average is $204.69. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

