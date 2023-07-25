Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 334,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

