Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 87 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 144.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

