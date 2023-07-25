Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,913 shares of company stock worth $10,759,054. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

