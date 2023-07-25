Park Place Capital Corp Buys 580 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

KDP stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

