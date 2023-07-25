Park Place Capital Corp Buys 80 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,393,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

Shares of WDAY opened at $223.12 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $234.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.46 and its 200 day moving average is $199.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

