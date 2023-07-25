Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $105.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

