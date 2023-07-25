Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,782.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

DIOD stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

