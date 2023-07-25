Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Profile



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

