Park Place Capital Corp Has $144,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.34.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $358.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.