Park Place Capital Corp Has $154,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.16.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $639.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $619.14 and its 200 day moving average is $542.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $663.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

