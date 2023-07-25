Park Place Capital Corp Has $160,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

