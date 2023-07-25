Park Place Capital Corp Has $213,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $448.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

