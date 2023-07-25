Park Place Capital Corp Has $225,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Haleon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at $92,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 16.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 9.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

