Park Place Capital Corp Invests $177,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,938,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

