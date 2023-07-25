Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

Shares of ABC opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

