Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 913 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

ATVI stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

