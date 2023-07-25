Park Place Capital Corp Raises Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Block by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Block by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of -128.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $306,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

