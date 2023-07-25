Park Place Capital Corp Raises Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.19.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

