Park Place Capital Corp Raises Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,883 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,366,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 744,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 560,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after buying an additional 412,354 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,090,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,598,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,710,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

