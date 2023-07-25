Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 126,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 121,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

