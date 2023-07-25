Park Place Capital Corp Sells 154 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $239.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average is $221.26. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

