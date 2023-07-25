Park Place Capital Corp Sells 173 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

