Park Place Capital Corp Sells 264 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.