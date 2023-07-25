Park Place Capital Corp Sells 264 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
