Park Place Capital Corp Sells 28 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KLA by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in KLA by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 209,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
KLA Trading Up 0.5 %
KLAC opened at $460.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $493.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.65 and its 200 day moving average is $414.30.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
