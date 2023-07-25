Park Place Capital Corp Sells 64 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

ECL opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.95. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

